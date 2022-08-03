Another HIT BELOW THE BELT: Amber Heard on Depp’s ‘pride’ and erection problems

Another HIT BELOW THE BELT: Amber Heard on Depp’s ‘pride’ and erection problems

The mentioned information was published by the PageSix portal. Based on their findings, the actress’ legal team said in a March 28 filing that Depp’s medical condition led to her alleged violent behavior. “While Mr. Depp would prefer not to disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to sexual abuse, including his rage and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” the documents state.

Amber also revealed that Depp was taking medication to get rid of the problem. Erection problems caused him to vent his anger on her. “I called it sex out of anger that Johnson couldn’t fully accomplish it,” the actress said.

Depp denies the bottle rape allegations. PageSix also asked him to comment on the mentioned health issue, but the actor has yet to comment.

Photo gallery (7)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Source: SITA

Another HIT BELOW THE BELT: Amber Heard on Depp’s ‘pride’ and erection problems