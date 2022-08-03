Do you remember THAT actor from Jojka? He doesn’t know SHAME… He posted a COMPLETELY NUDE PHOTO!

It seems that the strong heat is attacking not only our showbiz beauties, who are getting rid of all their clothes, but also young handsome men. We refer to actor Michal Režný, who attracted the attention of the public mainly on the screens of Jojká. He appeared in the series Ministers, Undertaker or Slavs.

Even the characters he played in it likely led audiences to perceive him as a tight-knit, “decent” boy. Well, it looks like the calm water is washing the shores. And suddenly, the blue-eyed brunette has the North Atlantic Ocean on her background. Literally… Michal published on the social network a photo of his vacation on the island of Lanzarote, in which he is completely naked.

In the photo, he is standing from behind and his buttocks are visible. He also added a description to the photo in bold. “Hello summer,” wrote the actor, who is clearly enjoying his theater vacation to the fullest. Sympathetic Michal studied acting at VŠMU under Emilia Vášáryová. After completing his studies, he continued his work at the Municipal Theater in Žilina, and also works at the Slovak National Theater.

