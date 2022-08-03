The Famous Couple’s Huge SORRY: Touching Words After Losing Their Baby!

Kate met her current husband in 2016 and they started dating the following year. At that time, she was on the TOWIE TV show, but after she and Rio officially reunited, she definitely beckoned. She said she wanted to protect her stepchildren.

In December 2020, she gave birth to their first child together, a son Cree. The celebrity couple were happily expecting for the second time as well, but they lost their unborn child. Kate opened up about the whole situation on her Instagram.

“The last time I was in the hospital, I gave birth to Cree. This time it was because our baby had no pulse during the routine checkup at 12 weeks. Then I had to have surgery. We were excited and planning how we would welcome our baby into the family. We were eager to shout this news to the world. Unfortunately, sometimes life doesn’t go according to your plans,” Kate wrote.

“I have so many things on my mind, but somehow I can’t find the right words. Even though my heart is broken, I couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got. received from my grown children when I got home,” she added.

Rio Ferdinand has his three eldest children Lorenz (14), Tate (14) and Tia (11) with Rebecca Ellison. However, his ex-wife succumbed to breast cancer in 2015. The legendary England footballer faced widespread criticism when he met Kate, whom they married in Turkey in 2019, just two years after the Rebecca’s death.