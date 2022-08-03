The famous singer is already a mother: she is also considering adoption… She has a touching REASON for that!

As Leona Lewis herself announced on her Instagram profile, she and her husband have been enjoying their daughter for a few days. “And then they were three. Our little Carmel Allegra was born on July 22, 2022,” the singer wrote and immediately added a photo of their beautiful princess.

Leona did not hide the fact that she enjoyed her pregnancy very much. She regularly showed photos with her growing belly on social networks. However, she had no problem admitting that not every day was good. “There are so many emotional, psychological, personal and professional changes to go through. As I write this, I think of all the mothers and fathers who are going through this to bring new individuals into this world,” he recently confessed. the artist.

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch met in 2010 when they were brought together through work. Sympaťák was the singer of a famous performer who became famous, for example, for the songs Bleeding Love and Better In Time. He proposed to her in 2018 and a year later they had a beautiful wedding in Tuscany.

In the past, the singer did not hide the fact that they planned to adopt a child together. And she has an unusual reason. “My mother grew up in an orphanage and no one adopted her as a child. That’s why I would like to adopt a child,” the beautiful artist said in one of the interviews. Let’s be surprised when their family grows again…

Photo gallery (9)

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch

Source: profimedia.sk

