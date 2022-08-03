Ronie catches the eye at first glance. She looks quite exotic, she is extremely attractive and she literally exudes sex appeal. Except that… She also had her “moments” and also her complexes. One of them was his smile. Namely, as the singer admitted, at one time she was ashamed of her teeth, so she only half smiled.

When one of her followers recently asked her if there was a photo she was too embarrassed to post on her Instagram, the singer didn’t hesitate. Ronie dug through the archives and then posted a photo you might not even recognize her in. Well, the musician just confirmed the well-known old claim that women really do mature into beauty!

THE WORST PICTURE of the Slovak singer: She was ashamed of THAT!