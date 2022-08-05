A famous actor witnesses a DRAMA in the street: A woman assaulted with a KNIFE, this is how he reacted!

Dev rose to fame as Jamal Malik in Slumdog Millionaire. It was a worldwide success and was also appreciated by Slovak viewers. The actor currently lives in the Australian city of Adelaide, where his partner Tilda Cobham-Hervey (27) comes from.

Photo gallery (6)

Pictures from the movie Slumdog Millionaire

Source: 20th Century Fox

It was in his current home that the artist witnessed a shocking event. As local newspaper 7News reports, he and his group of friends witnessed an argument between a man and a woman. However, before the police arrived on the scene, the woman stabbed the man in the chest with a knife. By then Dev was already there and tried to calm things down with his friends, even though he was in immediate danger.

Representatives of the actor have already commented on the whole incident. “Dev reacted according to his natural instinct. He tried to calm the whole situation and separate the two people. With the help of his friends, he finally succeeded. They then waited at the scene until police and paramedics arrived,” they told 7News.

A 32-year-old man was treated on the spot first by the police and then by the paramedics. He underwent basic examinations at the hospital and his life is not in danger. The woman was wandering behind bars. The couple are well known to law enforcement and this incident was not unique to them.

