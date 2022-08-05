A famous artist raps to God, now… He faces the LIFE or DEATH PENALTY for RAPE and atrocities!
The famous rapper was arrested on Monday. He is charged with several violations of the law, including first-degree rape. He was only released last year when he was acquitted of all charges after spending 18 months behind bars.
Mystikal was supposed to attack his last victim in a hospital. In addition to raping her, he allegedly strangled and otherwise physically assaulted her. He is also charged with theft, damage to property and possession of amphetamines. If found guilty, he faces a life sentence and the prosecutor can seek the death penalty.
Michael Tyler, as his full name suggests, is a well-known company for similar crimes. He had previously served 6 years for blackmail and sexual assault. At the time, he confessed to blackmailing his hairstylist and forcing her to have sex after accusing her of stealing a check for $80,000 from him.
Last year, in an interview with The Associated Press, he said he had changed and taken a new approach to music and life. “When I look back and listen to my music…I was disgusting! Now I imagine myself rapping in front of God and I’m proud of it,” Mystikal said. Well, who knows if God likes his rapping when he sees what’s behind his ears!