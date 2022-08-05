A well-known Slovak rapper CONFESSED everything: He sold DRUGS for years… He faces 25 years in prison!

A dark past has caught up with the famous Slovak rapper Pavlo Mlynárik, known to the public under the nickname Palermo. He sat in the dock yesterday along with other drug underworld men who were arrested last year at the Venal 6 event. Several people ended up in the hands of NAKA at this that time. Among them, for example, the ex-partner of the host Marianna Ďurianová, Roman Doležaj.

Photo gallery (4)

Source: youtube.com

Palermo was not held by the puppeteers at that time, he was in Malta at that time. But he did not escape justice. After more than a year, he appeared in court yesterday along with other defendants. And six men, including the rapper, have pleaded guilty in the Senate. Although Palermo did not testify in court, his earlier statements were read, in which he openly described how the drug trade operated.

He admitted that his drug business started in 2011. It was then that he became associated with the Dunčov group. He bought them meth. It must have been 100 to 300 grams per month. It was said that everything depended on the merchants’ demand. It is said that he did not sell the drugs himself to the final consumer, but put them up for sale. But he also said he quit working a few years ago because he only wanted to make a living from music.

Photo gallery (4)

Source: youtube.com

The fact that the rapper confessed everything is considered a mitigating circumstance that could reduce his final sentence. Currently, however, he and others are facing exceptional sentences. They could spend 15 to 25 years in prison, some even life.

“Based on the study of the investigation file, the statements of the witnesses as well as the semi-accused, we have come to the opinion that this will be the best possible solution in relation to my client”, declared the defense attorney for rapper Ivana Kochanská. . The hearing was adjourned to August 9. The statements of the defendants will continue.

Photo gallery (4)

Source: MVSR

A well-known Slovak rapper CONFESSED everything: He sold DRUGS for years… He faces 25 years in prison!