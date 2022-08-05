After almost a year she appeared: The last PHOTO of Marika Gombitová… Ah, what she looks like now!

After almost a year she appeared: The last PHOTO of Marika Gombitová… Ah, what she looks like now!

Older and younger generations know her… She is a huge role model for many aspiring singers. His songs are notorious and experienced musicians often struggle to interpret them. We are talking about Marika Gombitová, whom fate favored in the field of work, but who won a lot in the private sphere. In 1980, she had a serious car accident and ended up in a wheelchair.

And even though she isolated herself from the outside world for many years and fans had no new information about her, she decided to change that a few years ago. She launched a social network, began to communicate with the media and give interviews… She even accepted offers for a show. However, the global pandemic halted his comeback attempt for a while.

However, the blonde does not forget her fans. After 7 long months, she pleased them with her current photo. “A great summer to all of you. With love, your Marika”, wrote the living legend of the Slovak music scene. She wished everyone a nice summer from her garden and, as usual, she was groomed and made up with great taste.

And she was not alone, she was accompanied by her most faithful friends, two adorable boys, whom the singer takes care of with love. Although she added the photo after a very long time, because the last time was last year on New Year’s Eve, when she wished her followers all the best for the New Year 2022, Marika looks like it hasn’t aged at all. He looks young and fresh for his age.

The very smile on her face reveals that she is happy and even though she doesn’t socialize much, she is fine. In addition to the current photo, the artist also added a link to her long-awaited and planned concert, which she has already postponed several times due to covid. We firmly believe that nothing will change this time and you will soon be able to hear and see Marika live in all her beauty.

Photo gallery (8)

Source: FacebookMG

After almost a year she appeared: The last PHOTO of Marika Gombitová… Ah, what she looks like now!