Avid fan drew a TOPLESS on Jagger: His reaction has the internet rolling!

The Madrid show was part of a tour celebrating the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary. Mick’s beautiful partner Melanie Hamrick (35) also attended. In addition to the capital of Spain, they also visited Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, France, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The leader of the group is known to fully enjoy life on the road with the group. Such are the moments on stage. He did it again at the mentioned concert, where he entertained the whole world. It all started with an unknown blonde who really got loose during the performance.

She decided to reward the group with a look at her breasts! As she was on the shoulders of another visitor, she was more than visible. The moment Mick noticed the young woman, he decided to return the favor.

During the 1965 hit I Can’t Get No, he pulled his shirt out of nowhere and showed off his nipples. The singer owed nothing to his reputation as one of the greatest artists of his time and spiced up the concert with this funny moment.

