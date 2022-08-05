BABYBOOM in showbiz: Model finally rejoices after son’s death, singer asks for prayers!

“It was very difficult to keep it a secret for so long!” Model Chrissy Teigen also commented on her latest Instagram post with such words. With singer John Legend, she has a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son, Miles. And soon another child should join their family.

Chrissy paid close attention to her pregnancy announcement. They lost their son Jack about two years ago. The model had a miscarriage at an advanced stage of pregnancy. As she recently admitted, she unfortunately drank alcohol and also suffered from depression.

However, a few months ago an important couple decided to undergo artificial insemination and joy once again entered their lives. “Everything is perfect and beautiful. I feel amazing and hopeful,” Chrissy added of her pregnancy.

The famous singer Jamelia, who became famous for example with the songs SuperStar, No More or See it in a boy’s eyes, is also in joyful expectation. The 41-year-old artist is a mother of three children and her daughters will soon have another child.

Jamelia has yet to reveal if the girls will have another sister or brother. However, she had a heartfelt request for fans. “Remember us all in your prayers. We are so excited and blessed! she wrote in beautiful shots.

