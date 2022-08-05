Monika Bagárová tried for a long time to save her relationship with the father of her daughter, Makhmud Muradov. They first separated last year over Christmas, but shortly after New Years the family tried to get together again. However, their shared happiness did not last long. After six months, the SuperStar juror announced her breakup again. And already final.

A little later, reports began to spread that the reason was supposed to be frequent infidelities, which Monika revealed over time. There are rumors of several girls with whom she had to share the attention of her daughter’s father. Well, she certainly wasn’t going to accept that. Perhaps even this relatively recent experience was the inspiration for the creation of a new song.

Photo gallery (5)

Source: youtube.com

The dark-haired woman recorded it with Tomi Popovic and it bears the characteristic name of Karma. And the author of the music himself confirmed that the song has real foundations. “Song Karma is based on a real event, telling the story of a toxic relationship between a man and a woman. It also deals with a form of infidelity and also talks about emotional blackmail and intimidation, which is a very important topic these days, so that people are not afraid to move on and not stay in such an unhealthy environment,” Popovič described.

Interestingly, the couple have been talking about cooperation for a long time. However, the coronavirus pandemic has repeatedly thwarted their plans. Today, the song already has its own music video, in which Gabriela Gašparová and Petr Havránek from the flagship show Love Island also played a role.

Bagárová after a difficult DIVORCE: An open CONFESSION about a toxic relationship and infidelity… It’s about KARMA!