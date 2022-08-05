Ben from Friends turns 30 today: Oh what a handsome man he’s become… He’s still playing!

Although Cole Sprouse was only 8 years old when Friends was filmed, it was far from his first acting experience. He has already appeared in several television series. Born of twins, he shared many roles with his brother Dylan. And for the very first time, the siblings appeared in front of the camera when they were only 6 months old.

But what is interesting is that only one of them – Cole – had the opportunity to play in Friends. For 2 years, he played Ben, the son of paleontologist Ross Geller. And as he himself claims, it was very difficult for him. Especially when playing with Rachel from the series, i.e. actress Jennifer Aniston. The little boy was hopelessly in love with her at that time.

“It was extremely difficult for me to work with Jennifer Aniston because I was madly in love with her. I was completely enchanted by her at the time and was speechless, forgetting the lyrics because of that,” Cole confessed his little childhood secret years later. Even after Friends, however, his acting star didn’t come out. He continues to play regularly. More recently, for example, in the sci-fi romantic comedy After Dreams Up to Mars.

Today, the actor celebrates his 30th birthday. And look what it looks like!

Cole Sprouse in the latest film After Dreams to Mars (2022).

Cole Sprouse in the Riverdale series (2020).

