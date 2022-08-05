DIVORCE from famous sexy wife: Husband begs for forgiveness, but… More DIRT has been spilled!

According to Page Six, the famous model and TV producer have been living separately for a long time. The reason for the breakdown of their marriage is believed to be Sebastian’s infidelity, which Emily cannot forgive him for. The couple have a one-year-old son together, whom they named Sylvester Apollo.

As a source close to the actress informed, reconciliation is in sight. “Sebastian begs her to give him a second chance. But that won’t happen. After it all came out, she dug deeper and found more dirt than he was doing behind his back,” the friend said.

Emily would have already taken the first steps towards a divorce. “Their relationship was really special. All their friends envied them and were happy when they saw them together on the front pages of the most famous magazines,” described a person closer to the producer.

“They got along great. However, many fairy tale relationships end badly like this. I have no idea the truth about Sebastian cheating on her and I’m not even going to defend it. All of that is very sad,” the source concluded.

