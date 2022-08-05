Has he hung moderation on a nail? Weird view of Sajfa: We caught him at a florist… HE ARRANGED bouquets there!

Matej Sajfa Cifra surprised customers of a florist in Bratislava on Thursday morning – he was not there to shop, but to work. Last week, on the Instagram social network, together with Birello, he posted an offer that one of his followers would come to replace him at work. And he did.

He sent a professional florist to take advantage of the refreshing oasis on Golden Sands, and he arranged the flowers “by eye” for now. “For some it may be nice, for some it’s messy, but it comes gently from the heart. I also wrapped the rose in paper to make it look like a freshman, but it’s from me, so I think it might have some subtle added value,” rated her performance in Sajfa’s florist, who with rising degrees on the thermometer apparently regretted her offer.

His only salvation in hot weather was refreshment in the form of Birell beer. And here it might seem that the moderator made the first significant mistake after a few hours in his “new” job. Luckily the cool drink was non-alcoholic. “Wait, wait, nobody drinks at work, it’s not good, but it’s alcohol-free. It is therefore a welcome refreshment. Cheers, friends,” Birell, Saif’s replacement, announced and returned to work.

Interestingly, comedian Eva Evelyn Kramerová and YouTuber Matej Slažanský, known by the nickname Selassie, also posted the same offer. Well, while the blonde tried her hand at a bridal salon, the vlogger helped people with difficult jobs in the OZ Kone civic association.

