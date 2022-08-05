Honeymoon of a famous beauty: She not only turns on her man with her divine body!

The famous couple are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Brazil, where Lais is from. She became famous for modeling and currently works for the fashion brand Victoria’s Secret. In the past, she appeared, for example, in the fashion shows of Luis Vitton, Gucci, Dolce & Gabanna and Versace.

Her husband Joakim Noah did not move a step from the famous model. Basketball and NBA fans will recognize it, where the great Frenchman with Swedish roots worked for 13 years. He officially ended his career in 2021.

This couple had already been together for three years. The couple got engaged in 2019 and sealed their love with a wedding in Brazil last month. The couple are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Rio de Janeiro, where they are relaxing on the beach.

The newlyweds are enjoying their honeymoon.

And since she’s one of the most beautiful women in the world and a former star athlete, multiple cameras captured their moments together. The resulting photos will be particularly appreciated by fans of the star model, who has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Lais Ribeiro showed off her divine curves.

