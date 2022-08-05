Kroku’s Richie Walkthrough After 30 Years: From Scruffy Underdog To MATURE GUY… The Story Would Be Sweet!

The character of Richie in the series Step by Step was played by actor Jason Marsden and he was 20 years old at the time of filming. Since then, a few years have passed, and the good man has gone from the discreet man… Even if he measures 160 centimeters, it is rather a figurative name.

Today, the actor is almost 50 years old, he is the father of two children and… It looks like he has changed his partner after 11 years. It’s been a while since he showed up in photos with his legal Linda, but he’s gently cuddling a sexy dancer who goes by the name Remy Dee and works in a burlesque show.

But the appearance of the actor is also worth mentioning. Even after 30 years, he still has the mischievous expression of eternal youth in his eyes, although his forehead is already adorned with a certain wrinkle. He probably wanted to gain years and a more serious appearance with the stubble he had grown. Well, Dejna herself would probably be delighted!

Source: JM’s Instagram

Source: JM’s Instagram

Richie’s character entered the Step by Step plot in the 5th season, when he began dating his friend JT’s sister, Dana Foster. Well, for many it was a huge shock at the time. The serial couple had absolutely nothing in common. Nevertheless, the combination of these opposites worked perfectly, and the creators kept Rich’s character confused until the last episode.

Source: Warner Bros. Television

