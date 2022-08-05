Yesterday morning, a tragic traffic accident occurred in Romford, England, in which a motorcyclist crashed head-on into an oncoming car. As it turned out later, the winner of the British version of the show Love Island – Kem Cetinay – was behind the wheel.

He was heading to his restaurant, which he opened last July. At the time of the collision, the motorcyclist must have been driving in the opposite direction as he was passing several cars. Paramedics who arrived at the scene attempted to save his life, but were unsuccessful.

Photo gallery (4)

Kem Cetinay

Source: Instagram

The accident was seen by about 6 witnesses. One told The Sun: “I feel sorry for him. He saw someone die under the wheels of his car. Everyone recognized him immediately. After the accident he spoke to someone. one on the phone and said he crashed and he was scared. He was in total shock.”

“He didn’t do anything wrong. There were about 6 witnesses and we all saw what happened. A biker was passing all of us, he was in the opposite direction and passing 90 on a road where the 50 is allowed. That’s when they passed each other. The motorcyclist flew about 6 meters high and then fell to the ground,” Kema said in defense.

Photo gallery (4)

Kem Cetinay

Source: Instagram

Lawyers for the reality TV star released a brief statement saying Cetinay is saddened by the biker’s death and his thoughts are with all of his family and friends. He will not comment further on the subject. According to a person close to Kem, he is very unhappy with the whole situation. “He’s down. He’s always been a careful driver. No one could have foreseen such an accident. The fault was definitely not on Kem’s side. The police questioned him as a witness to the accident He is currently trying to process the whole situation and is with his family and friends,” the source concluded for the Daily Mail.

Love Island hunk’s worst moments: Biker DEATH under the wheels of his car… He had a nervous breakdown