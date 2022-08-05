PUFFY NECKLACE! The wife of a well-known actor provoked on the streets: first the breasts went, then she

The founder and CEO of the Amazon online store – Jeff Bezos has a show cat by his side. There is no doubt that many men will have sinful thoughts when they look at the attractive presenter.

Lauren sure knows how to show off her sexy side. She confirmed it a few days ago when she went out to dinner with Jeff. The brunette wore a white dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her lush assets. Interestingly, while the presenter spent over $3,000 on an outfit and decked herself out in luxurious jewelry, Bezos acted like a “poor relation” next to her.

In 2019, Jeff Bezos announced his separation from his wife MacKenzie, with whom they had been together for many years and have 4 children. At this time, his spicy communication with presenter Lauren Sanchez appeared in public. Today, she is his official partner.

