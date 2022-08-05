SHOCKING behavior of the influencer: She cooked and ate an IN DANGER white shark… The police are already chasing her!

“It may seem cruel, but its meat is really very tender,” says Tizi in a video published in mid-July, while tearing large chunks of grilled meat from the body of the shark. The video, which has since been deleted from the internet, began with Tizi unboxing a two-meter shark and lying beside it to show he was taller than her. She then cut the shark in half, marinated and grilled it by boiling the head in a spicy broth.

WARNING! The video is not suitable for children, minors and people of a weaker nature.

The great white shark is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a vulnerable species, the last level before being listed as an endangered species. The population of sharks, which are among the most important predators of the oceans, has been decimated in recent decades, mainly by overfishing. The latter also includes the cruel practice of hunting fins, which are used to cook a soup enjoyed in many Asian countries as a status symbol.

The police are investigating the case

In China, white sharks are included in the list of protected species. Their illegal detention is punishable by five to ten years in prison. “It’s shocking that an Internet celebrity can eat a protected animal in front of millions of people!”, Reacted one of the commentators. “These uneducated attention hunters are ready to dive deep to get followers!” said another.

It’s unclear if Tiza faces punishment. She told Chinese media that she obtained the shark legally, but the agriculture bureau said on Monday her claim was false and that police were investigating the matter. Chinese state media has long waged a war against viral videos of mostly young girls consuming huge amounts of food, known in Korean slang as mukbang. For several years, live streaming platforms have promised to remove accounts promoting overeating and food waste.