Slovak actress before her death: I can no longer govern!

Eva Kristínová was born on August 5, 1928 in Trenčín. His youth was partly marked by the harsh fate of his father, who was a Czechoslovakian member of Štefánik’s French legions. He was promoted to brigadier general and then demoted to the rank of private until he was discharged from the army. His daughter Eva Kristínová joined the Slovak National Uprising (SNP), where she served as a liaison.

In 1950, she took a professional theater course in Bratislava. After completing her studies, she got a job at SND and also worked in radio, television and film. She performed on SND boards for nearly 40 years.

She was also one of the known and recognized reciters. Her poetry repertoire was wide, she also mastered a significant part of Hviezdoslav’s work by heart.

She made her debut in front of the camera in the short comedy Rohy (1955), followed by the comedy Nie je Adam ako Adam (1956), directed by Paľ Bielik. During her career, she gradually appeared in many films, such as Forty-Four (1957), Death is Called Engelchen (1960), Alone Soldier in the Field (1964), Lucrezia Borgia (1974).

Audience favorites included her portrayals of eccentric village girls in the comedies Rysavá jalovica (1970) and Zypa Cupák (1976), and especially Bičianka z doliny (1981) directed by Jozef Zachar. The films Cesta vzena (1974), Penelope (1977), Hody (1987) were also successful.

A direct participant of the SNP, she was a meritorious artist from 1968, holder of the Czechoslovak Medal of Bravery, the Czechoslovak Medal of Merit I degree, the Council of the SNP II. classes, prices of the city of Bratislava. On September 1, 2008, the President of the Slovak Republic, Ivan Gašparovič, awarded Eva Kristínová the Order of Ľudovít Štúr, 1st class, for her extraordinary merits in the development of Slovak theatrical art and culture.

In April 2014, together with the mayor of Nové Mesto nad Váh, Jozef Trstenský, she unveiled a plaque bearing her name at the 17th annual Anička Jurkovičová festival, where she received the Kvet Tálie award. On her 80th birthday, a book called Spomienky herechky, written with her by Ján Čomaj, was published.

Eva Kristínová died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 91. She was already waiting for death. “I can’t say that I don’t like it anymore, but rather that I have nothing more to do here. I can’t control it. If I have nothing more to contribute, what good is it Still here? The nurses just have a lot of work to do with me,” she told the weekly Plus 7 days about a year before her death.