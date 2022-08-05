Stifler’s mother is shocked by the number of lovers: Oh my God! Did she really have that many?

Farts, farts, farts belong to the world of movie classics. Many fans of this series are also found in our region. A role in this successful project helped several actors launch their careers and brought them great fame. Among them is Jennifer Coolidge, who played Stifler’s mother.

In addition to the things mentioned, Prcs, Prcs, Prcs also brought something else. Almost overnight, she became a megastar coveted by a large number of men. In a recent interview with Variety magazine, she admitted what happened after the movie premiered.

“The role of Stifler’s mother has given me a lot. I have enjoyed sex a lot since that film. This role has given me a lot more benefits than I expected. For example, I don’t never sleep with like 200 people,” Jennifer admitted bluntly.

“However, the attention I received went beyond my antics in bed. Through this, I rose to prominence throughout the film industry. People who didn’t know me before were suddenly begging me to ‘appear in their projects. I think it was mainly because they saw me as Stifler’s mother,” the actress revealed.

In addition to this series, the actress appeared in films such as The Story of Cinderella, True Blondinka or the series Friends and 2 broke babies. Last year she starred in the popular White Lotus miniseries. She appeared there alongside stars such as Sydney Sweeney or Alexandra Daddario.

