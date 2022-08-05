The beautiful marquee SHOCKED fans: First as a PUNCH CUT and now… It looks like a STRIPPER!

One of the most prominent faces of the Wedding at First Sight flagship project was undoubtedly barber Adam from Trnava, whom the experts brought together with fitness trainer Veronika. Adam was the rougher half of this couple (which didn’t work out though), and when he once came to Telerán with his TV wife to talk more, he caused a stir.

The outfit in which the handsome young man appeared at the time caused complete delirium. In a white turtleneck, ripped jeans in the same color, a pink denim jacket and platform sneakers, he drew mixed reviews. “My God! Sounds like a punch,” was one of many negative reactions.

Well, the controversial young man recently surprised again. According to pictures on his Instagram profile, he has grown long hair. And according to the comments in the threads, Adam now reminds people of a handsome man from a completely different but also marquee show. Namely Henrich Szab from the 12th season of Farmy, who makes a living as a stripper and earned the nickname Aquaman.

What are you saying, do you see a shape there?

The beautiful marquee SHOCKED fans: First as a PUNCH CUT and now… It looks like a STRIPPER!