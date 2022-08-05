The handsome man from Burlívý vín has confirmed his DIVORCE: he has been in love with another woman for 2 years!

The handsome man from Burlívý vín has confirmed his DIVORCE: he has been in love with another woman for 2 years!

Rumors already started in late 2020 that Petr Vágner was having an affair with a woman other than his wife, but the presenter wouldn’t comment on the speculation at the time. He introduced his new girlfriend Silvia Vlčková to the public only six months later, last summer at the Karlovy Vary film festival. However, the problem was that at this time, the two were still officially engaged.

But only officially. None of them were living with their legal partner anymore. The coronavirus pandemic got in the way of the last point of their former relationship. Because of her, the divorce proceedings dragged on. But as the actor admitted, they are both already divorced. “We are now both divorced. It dragged on because of covid, the authorities didn’t work that fast,” Petr told Blesku.

He has two children with his ex-wife Gabriela – a 14-year-old daughter, Lilian, and an 11-year-old son, Samuel. His new girlfriend Silvia was married to one of the two CEOs of Tv Nova, Jan Vlček. She has a daughter with him. Well, now nothing stands in the way of the couple. So will there be a wedding? “I don’t care, but it’s not on the agenda,” said Vágner’s new love.

Photo gallery (6)

Source: PV Instagram

The handsome man from Burlívý vín has confirmed his DIVORCE: he has been in love with another woman for 2 years!