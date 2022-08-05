THE NEW JURY of Marquis Face: You WON’T EXPECT THIS person!

After the previous six successful series of the song and dance show Your face looks familiar, the next one is coming and this time too with changes in the composition of the jury. The already experienced couple represented by actress and comedian Zuzana Kubovčíková Šebová and singer Mário Kuly Kollár will be enriched by the famous Slovak musician Marián Čekovský.

Markíza has already tested his qualities twice in the singing show SuperStar, where he was one of the favorite judges. Well, fourth place, surprisingly, will be taken by MMA fighter Attila Végh. Although he is not one of the artists and belongs to a completely different industry, he can win over the audience and is undoubtedly a great showman. And with that, he probably convinced the creators themselves.

“In each edition of Tváre we try to bring news that we think could be attractive to viewers. One of the novelties of this year is the new judges. I am sure that the new composition of the jury will bring a lot humor and fun on the screens. And that’s our goal,” producer and creative director Pepe Majeský told Markíza.sk.

The popular presenter Martin Nikodým will be an invariable element, accompanying the audience with this unique show filled with songs, dances and, above all, creative transformations of famous faces. It will definitely be something to watch.

