The Slovak presenter stripped naked: she showed her PREGNANT belly in her underwear!
When Soňa announced that she was going to be a mother of two, she posted a beautiful photo on her Instagram with her little son, who was gently pressed against her growing belly. Currently, the charming presenter showed a more daring image, in which she is a little rounder and poses only in her underwear. Oh, how well it suits him!
The Slovak presenter stripped naked: she showed her PREGNANT belly in her underwear!