The winner (24 years old) of the talent contest tirelessly fights CANCER: She is waiting for a mastectomy!

Slovak Patrícia Janečková shared the frightening news in February: she is battling a serious illness. “Cancer was, is and will be among us and although I have always thought youth was synonymous with health, it is not. Biopsy results showed a malignant tumor in the breast,” he wrote. her on her Instagram at the time.

This information touched not only her current fans, but also all people from the time of the former Talentmania, who knew her from the TV screens. Patrícia won the hearts of the audience not only with her beauty, but above all with her voice and the fact that even as a teenager she gave a performance worthy of an experienced opera singer.

Since February, he has spoken regularly each month on the progress of his difficult illness. From the first chemotherapy, through half of his treatment until his very end, which is soon approaching. In March, she said she was only due for a mastectomy after all treatment was finished, and it looks like she will be having it soon.

She also shared the news of the latest exam. “In two weeks, a difficult stage will end for me and another will begin. I’ve had 14 chemo treatments and the last two remain. The main thing is to always be positive and enjoy life to the fullest”, which is undoubtedly demonstrated by the fact that Patrícia is a great fighter.

This year, the former winner only celebrated her 24th birthday. “I never thought I would be dealing with cancer at this age, but life is unpredictable and has many hurdles for us to overcome,” she wrote. We wish Patricia good health and strength for the operation to come!

Source: Instagram