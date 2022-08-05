Unhappy Plačková: Shortly before giving birth, she exploded… PHOTO She won’t even put on René’s shoes!

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 5, 2022
3

“Is that okay? I can’t even wear this, because this gluten should be here and hen. The horror. Today is such a day that I don’t wear flip flops in this house. Neither mine nor René’s. Because my legs are so swollen. I’m sick of it,” said an unhappy Zuzana to the camera, who really looked like she had tears in her eyes.

Photo gallery (4)

Source: InstagramZP

Thanks to her followers, however, she was immediately understood. “Zuzanka, I was a 37ft before I gave birth and when I went to give birth I was wearing 43 flip flops,” the fan wrote to the influencer, who then joked she would go to the store to buy some bread so that she would have something to wear.

“I’m only going to wear one pair of sandals, which I have,” she continued, as her feet were taken to the show by Rene, who truly takes exemplary care of his pregnant companion, as in testifies to the regular evening massage of his swollen feet… Well, gentlemen, that’s how it is!

Photo gallery (4)

Source: InstagramZP

Photo gallery (4)

Source: InstagramZP

Unhappy Plačková: Shortly before giving birth, she exploded… PHOTO She won’t even put on René’s shoes!

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 5, 2022
3
Photo of taadmin

taadmin

Related Articles

Global Octabin Market 2022 – Industry Trends, Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report, Analysis Development, In-Growth Segments, Key Players

July 27, 2022

Global Pneumatic Hammers Market to see Remarkable Growth by 2022 to 2028 – Eminent Players like Robert Bosch GmbH, Trow & Holden Company, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.

July 22, 2022
Photo of Microporous Silica Insulation Materials Market Expected to Reach Highest CAGR During COVID 19 crisis- Unifrax, Unicorn Insulations, Morgan Advanced Materials, ZIRCAR Ceramics

Microporous Silica Insulation Materials Market Expected to Reach Highest CAGR During COVID 19 crisis- Unifrax, Unicorn Insulations, Morgan Advanced Materials, ZIRCAR Ceramics

July 22, 2022
Photo of Global Anti Static Raised Floor Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2028 | Kingspan, Changzhou Huatong, Jiangsu Huilian Activity Flooring Co., Ltd.(former Changzhou Huili Access Floor Co.

Global Anti Static Raised Floor Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2028 | Kingspan, Changzhou Huatong, Jiangsu Huilian Activity Flooring Co., Ltd.(former Changzhou Huili Access Floor Co.

July 22, 2022
Back to top button