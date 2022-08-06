Crazy driving of a Hollywood star: The car EXPLODES… The actress is in a CRITICAL CONDITION!

Actress Anne Heche caused a stir on the streets of Los Angeles on Friday. She dashed between the family houses with her Minicooper and literally drove like a madwoman. It was really only a matter of time before he stumbled upon something. And it happened – first she broke into the garage. But when locals ran to her aid and begged her to get out, she ignored them, put the gear in reverse and pressed the accelerator.

However, they managed to take a photo… And it turns out from the photo that the actress was not completely in her senses. In addition, she had placed a glass bottle in the storage area near the control lever, which gave the impression that it contained alcohol. This would finally explain his frantic driving. Moments later, the actress left the road again, speeded through a hedge and crashed into a nearby house.

However, this impact was fatal to him. The car exploded and caught fire. And with an actress. A total of 59 firefighters had to intervene on the spot and it took a good 65 minutes to bring the fire under control. The family home was also overtaken by the car. After the accident, the actress found herself in the hands of a doctor, who immediately took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Several images recording the fateful moments began to circulate on the Internet. The videos show, for example, how the actress rushes through the streets at high speed, as well as a rescue operation. Aerial images show, for example, an actress with burns to her back, writhing in pain.

This is not the first such excess to which the actress has drawn attention. When she broke up with host Ellen DeGeneres years ago, she was found babbling in the California desert. She fell in the house of a stranger and ended up in the hospital. At that time, the actress should have taken ecstasy. The blonde finally spoke openly about her problems with alcohol, drugs and promiscuity. It is said that her father, who sexually abused her as a child, is responsible for everything.

