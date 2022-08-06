Next Kardashian: Kim and her bunny announced the END and… A son was born to the separated couple!

The Kardashian clan literally fills the pages of foreign media on a daily basis. Today news of Kim Kardashian and 28-year-old Pete Davidson’s split has spread around the world. The couple broke up after 9 months of dating. As reported by PageSix, the couple announced their separation earlier this week.

It is said that there is no drama behind the breakup of their relationship and the couple remain in a friendly relationship. “They decided to just be friends. They feel love and respect for each other, but they found the long distance and their workloads made it difficult for them to maintain the relationship,” revealed the source, adding that the problem was also what many believed to be the age difference.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have separated.

But while Kim experiences sadness because of a failed love, her sister is, on the contrary, extremely happy. People magazine reported that Khloé Kardashian’s second child was born. The brunette hasn’t lived with the father of her newborn son since January, and it was even more of a shock when it was revealed a month ago that they were expecting a child together. The boy, whom they have not yet named, was born to them through a surrogate mother.

