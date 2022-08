Sad news from the Czech Republic: one of the oldest film and television actors has passed away!

PRAGUE – At the age of 96, Karel Richter, one of the oldest Czech actors in theatre, film and television, an experienced voice actor and also the longtime director of the theater Jiří Wolker, has died. The iDNES.cz news server reported on it on Friday.