The first Spajska is already 50 years old: Take a QUIZ on the legendary group SPICE GIRLS!

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 6, 2022
2

a few seconds ago

Author: © Zoznam/zuz Report an error Photo gallery (1) Geri Horner
Source: profimedia.sk

LONDON – They enjoyed immense popularity! We are talking about the famous vocal group Spice Girls, which at one time topped the charts. Its integral part was also Geri Horner, the bachelor Halliwell, who today is the first of the group to celebrate her 50th birthday. On this occasion, we have prepared a quiz for you that will test how well you know not only her, but also the whole group. Do you dare?


Continue reading

Author: © List/zuz Report an error


Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 6, 2022
2
Photo of taadmin

taadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Wire Mesh Belt Market 2022 Future Forecast – Audubon, Wire Belt Company, Cambridge Engineered Solutions, FURNACE BELT COMPANY

Wire Mesh Belt Market 2022 Future Forecast – Audubon, Wire Belt Company, Cambridge Engineered Solutions, FURNACE BELT COMPANY

July 27, 2022
Photo of Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Application and Segment Forecast 2022 to 2028 | Samsung SDS, Thales, Cubic, Omron

Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Application and Segment Forecast 2022 to 2028 | Samsung SDS, Thales, Cubic, Omron

July 27, 2022

Camera Connectivity Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2022 to 2029 – Pioneer, JVC, Sony

July 25, 2022

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market 2022 Development Status – Advaxis Inc, Personalis, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

July 26, 2022
Back to top button