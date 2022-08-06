TRAGEDY in the family of a famous actress: her mother KILLED her father!

Charlize Theron was born on August 7, 1975 at Benoni Farm in South Africa. In childhood, she was engaged in ballet. For a time she also danced professionally, but due to an injury she had to look for another job. From the age of 16, she also successfully devoted herself to modeling. Well, and from there it’s just a leap into acting.

Some of the projects the beauty starred in include Devil’s Advocate, Celebrity, Cider Rules, Italian Robbery, Snow White and the Huntsman and Monster movies. For this, she also won the Oscar for Best Performance in a Leading Role.

Charlize is unlucky in love. In the past, she was in a relationship with, for example, George Clooney, singer Stephan Jenkinson, or actors Stuart Townsend and Sean Penn. She is the mother of two children. She adopted the children.

A few years ago, the actress really shocked the public when she spoke openly about the tragedy that happened in her family. “My dad was a very sick man. He’s been an alcoholic for as long as I can remember. I only knew him that way,” the actress said in an interview with NPR.org. “One night my father was so drunk that she couldn’t walk properly. He broke into the house with a gun. Mom and I hid in my room and held the door because he wanted to join us. When he realized we wanted to stop him, he took a step back and shot three times straight into the door. Miraculously, none of the bullets hit us. My mother then ended the threat he posed at the time in self-defense,” she added.

