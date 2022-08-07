Even Croats have their own Haber: Slovaks are gentle with him!

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 7, 2022
0

Goran Karan is well known in our area. And not only for vacationers who usually spend the summer on the Adriatic. Next Wednesday, with their band Vagabundo Acoustic Band, they will bring us a piece of this atmosphere in Bratislava.

Many women fans of this charismatic artist do not hide their enthusiasm. Posts on social networks are also proof of this. “Can’t wait. We’re really looking forward to it,” are some of the comments. “I like him a lot. He sings beautifully and has a wonderful voice,” greeted the artist, a lady who had attended several of his concerts in the past.

If you also want to enjoy Goran Karan’s concert, you can buy tickets at www.predpredaj.sk!

Goran Karan performed at the Eurovision Song Contest, where he tried his luck with the song Ostani. At one time, he also worked as a judge in Hrvatski’s idol contest, which is the Croatian version of SuperStar.

VIDEO: Goran Karan and his hit Ostani.

Photo of taadmin taadminAugust 7, 2022
0
Photo of taadmin

taadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Metal Trophies Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

Metal Trophies Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

July 22, 2022

Roofing Nails Market to Witness Growth Acceleration | Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd., Grip-Rite

July 20, 2022
Photo of Global Seamless Knitting Machine Market Analysis Based On Industry Size by 2022 | Yamato, santoni, Ningbo Cixing Co., Ltd.

Global Seamless Knitting Machine Market Analysis Based On Industry Size by 2022 | Yamato, santoni, Ningbo Cixing Co., Ltd.

July 21, 2022

Global Flexible Steel Rope Market 2022 Regional Analysis and Major Manufacturers as Bridon-Bekaert, WireCo World Group, Kiswire, Brugg

July 22, 2022
Back to top button