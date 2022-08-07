His own family laughed at him: You can’t be an actor because…!

Dustin Hoffman was born on August 8, 1937. He wanted to be a pianist or a doctor, but because of poor grades, he enrolled in acting classes to catch up on his grades. This is ultimately what he chose as his life path.

In New York, he first appeared only in commercials and occasionally in small television roles. He started playing when he was nineteen, but he waited ten years before he got the chance. At the turn of the 60s and 70s of the 20th century, the modest man of short stature upset the public’s idea of ​​​​a male Hollywood star, who until then was a handsome man.

And they felt the same in his own family. “You can’t be an actor. You don’t look good enough,” her aunt Pearl said.

Dustin Hoffman

However, it caught the attention of experts. In 1960, he debuted as a stage actor on Broadway, where he received a critical ovation for his performance and in 1966 he won the Obbie Award, which was given to the season’s best off-Broadway stage actor.

He was discovered for the cinema by director Mike Nichols, who gave the totally unknown young man a major film role in the film The Graduate (1967), where he played a sensitive and inexperienced young man, a university graduate. He was nominated for an Oscar for his acting performance. He received further nominations for his roles in Midnight Cowboy (1969), Lenny (1974), Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Tootsie (1982), Rain Man (1988), and Wiggle the Dog (1997). He won the Oscar statuette twice, for the role of a divorced father caring for his son in the film Kramer vs. Kramer and for the role of an autistic brother in the film Rain Man.

The film Kramerová vs. Kramer, in which actress Meryl Streep was his partner, had the greatest success with viewers and critics. He was crowned with five Oscars and literally traveled the world. The movie Tootsie was directed by Sidney Pollack. Here he plays an actor who, when he cannot find a job, disguises himself as a woman and achieves not only a role, but also great success. Hoffman played a very demanding double role with immense charm, and it was thanks to his natural acting that the film was a great success with the public.

Dustin Hoffman

Due to his extraordinary versatility as an actor, other film roles and other successes came. The actor chose his roles carefully and knew exactly what he wanted to say, what message he wanted to leave to the public. He directed the biopic Butterfly (1973), in Foss’ adaptation of Julian Barry’s 1974 play Lenny, Hoffman convincingly played the titular tragic character of a cabaret actor who dies at forty from the effects of drug use. Director Alan Pakula made the film All the President’s Men (1976), in which Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford brilliantly created a pair of journalists who helped expose the Watergate scandal. The story of ex-Nazis trying to root out a traitor from their ranks is depicted in the movie Marathon Man (1976), where Hoffman played the title character.

Dustin Hoffman also has a successful theatrical career behind him. He returned to Broadway in 1974 with his first film, All Over Town. He then starred in Willy Loman’s Death of a Salesman, on which he also served as a producer. He received a Drama Desk Award and an Emmy for his acting performance. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice.

Other projects include the film The Jury (2003), the goofy comedy Meet the Fockers (Jeho foter, to je lotor! – 2004), Stranger Than Fiction (It won’t get worse – 2006), Barney’s Women (2010) , The Boss (2014) ), She’s Hard to Seduce (2015). As a dubbing actor, he notably worked in the Kung Fu Panda series.

Dustin Hoffman

