Promi’s daughter causes a stir with a sexual epilogue: you’re out of luck! He loves this athlete!

On the occasion of the recent “Girlfriend’s Day”, hockey player Aris Rachevsky boasted of a joint photo with a budding handsome model. He posted a photo of them sharing a sweet kiss on Instagram. “Happy birthday with friends to the love of my life!” wrote the athlete, whose sexy boyfriend is surely the envy of many peers.

Leni Klum and Aris Ratchevsky

Earlier this year, Leni shared with the world that she and her boyfriend celebrated their third Valentine’s Day together. Looks like their love is just blossoming. However, beauty is successful not only in private life, but also in the professional sphere.

Leni Klum and Aris Ratchevsky

Leni Klum and Aris Ratchevsky

During a recent appearance on the Today show, her famous mum Heidi shared her excitement for Leni to pursue her modeling dreams. At the same time, she revealed that Leni would be moving to New York. “He’s moving to the Big Apple. I also started there, so I feel like he is following in my footsteps. I am very proud of her. She’s been a model for a year, which is amazing. She’s played for Dolce & Gabbana before, for example,” the mother of four proudly noted.

Modeling is only half of Lena’s impressive plans. In addition, he will study at university in America. “I’m excited for her, but I’m even more excited for her to start school where she always wanted to go,” Heidi continued. “Unfortunately she’s moving to New York, but I’m so excited for her to do everything she ever wanted,” she concluded.

Heidi Klum is proud of her daughter Leni.

