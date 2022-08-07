Sklenaříková (50) loves her 4-year-old daughter: After a long time she showed her… Look how she grew up!

Like many families, Adriana Sklenaříková, her husband Aram Ohanian and her daughter Ninka rested well by the sea in the summer. Their steps led to the island, under which many imagine clubs associated with exuberant nightlife. But Ibiza has recently become an increasingly popular destination for families with children.

The top model enjoyed the warm sunny weather with her loved ones and shared harmonious moments with her fans on the Instagram social network. And after a long time, she also showed her princess. And although you can’t see her face, it’s obvious that she’s already a leading lady.

This was also noticed by Adriana’s fans, who literally flooded the video of Ninka dancing with comments. “God, how she’s grown,” wrote one commenter. Her long brown hair also won praise. “Honey and the hair is beautiful,” one Rena wrote. You can see that Adriana is enjoying motherhood to the fullest, which, after all, is also reflected in the satisfied expression on her face in recent years.