Vendulka Utešitelka (58 years old) from Básnik has been BRUTALLY ATTACKED: Devastated body and huge debts… She begs for HELP!

Only those close to her knew what Eva Jeníčková had been going through in recent years. The actress, who played Vendelka Utešiteľka in Básniky or Marika in Sněženky a machři, suffered a brutal attack. The incident happened in 2018, more precisely on February 18, and has had serious consequences since.

She only dared to talk about the terrifying experience now, after 4 years. She was walking her dog in Venice, California when she was attacked from behind by two pit bulls. “One broke my left leg, the other threw me in the air, where I spun around and landed on my right side with the left leg tucked under the right,” described the actress in these fateful moments.

But instead of first aid from dog owners and a heartfelt apology, she received just the opposite. The irresponsible dog owners left the injured woman lying on the ground and quickly ran away with their pets. So she had to help herself – she crawled in shock and tears. But then she made the biggest mistake of her life – she didn’t go to the doctor.

At first she was limping, but she was still walking… She worked like that for a month, but then her condition started to deteriorate. When she finally went to the doctors, they wanted to replace her hip joint. Fortunately, that didn’t happen. When she found the right doctor, he finally revealed what was wrong with her.

“I had four completely torn muscles in my right hip. The gluteus medius muscle, which is the body’s main weight bearing, was completely ripped out, thinned out, and the surgeon had to use a donor tendon to reattach it. All three hamstrings on the back of my leg were torn, literally only connected by a small thread from the bottom of the pelvis,” Eva added.

According to the doctors, over the past 2 years and with poorly adapted treatment, his sciatic muscle was slowly disappearing. The body was not able to support his weight. Therefore, other health problems were added – a protruding intervertebral disc in the lumbar part of the spine. But as they say, the actress was extremely lucky in misfortune. If they had replaced her hip joint, as originally planned, she would have ended up in a wheelchair.

The actress explained in detail about her complicated condition on the site gofundme.com, where she also started a collection. Her health problems put her in a difficult financial situation. She has already lost all her savings, so she asks for help. She is trying to raise $50,000 to continue her treatment.

