We have already informed you that fate has dealt a very painful blow to Lauren Goodger. His daughter Lorena died shortly after coming into the world. “He was the most beautiful healthy baby I have ever seen. Just like his sister. No words can describe how a mother feels who carried her child for so many months, delivered him and then lost it,” a devastated Lauren wrote at the time.

The funeral of the little girl took place in recent days. However, in these extremely painful moments, Lauren must face other problems. As several British media report, her companion and father of the deceased girl, Charles Drury, should have physically assaulted her. The police arrested him and took him into custody. Lauren ended up in the hospital with serious injuries.

“She suffered a nasty facial injury and it is feared she has a fractured eye socket,” a source close to her told The Sun. Drury is out on bail and Lauren doesn’t hide her concerns. “He is hiding in a secret place and is under a lot of stress. She doesn’t want him anywhere near her and she is very shaken up by everyone,” he added. Regarding the whole incident, Charles said that “everything is completely different”.

The famous star of several reality shows – Lauren Goodger and Charles Drury met in 2020. Three months later, the beauty announced to the world that she was pregnant. It didn’t take long for his daughter Larose to have another princess, Lorena. However, the girl died shortly after birth. She was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck and despite their best efforts, doctors were unable to save her.

A well-known beauty has to HIDE in a secret place: Dude BEAT her brutally after her daughter’s funeral!