Agent Scully (54) without makeup: She looks totally young and… takes pictures with “penis”!

Gillian Leigh Anderson was born on August 9, 1968 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She went to elementary and high school in Michigan. She was a class artist, her artistic leanings towards acting were supported by her parents.

The eighties of the last century were stormy for the future actress. At the age of fourteen, she met a then 21-year-old punk singer and performed in his band. However, due to her frustration, she soon found another solution – a theater troupe, which she also pursued at the acting school (Goodman Theater School of Drama) in Chicago.

The situation changed when Gillian Anderson moved to New York. The beginnings were difficult, at 22 she was earning a living as a waitress and playing minor roles on local theater stages in addition to her job. The charming young actress had the opportunity to play in the play Absent Friends, where she replaced Mary-Louise Parker. She started traveling with theater actors all over the United States of America.

At 24, she made it all the way to Los Angeles, where screenwriter Chris Carter approached her. At that time, he was looking for the future star of the next science fiction series The X-Files. He was convinced that she was the most suitable for the role of Agent Scully. The producers offered the much more famous actress Pamela Lee. However, Carter was able to persuade the producers, so the collaboration on the sci-fi project could begin.

Although The X-Files producers weren’t convinced of the brilliant choice of lead actress, according to critics, Gillian handled the role perfectly. The actress owes a lot to Agent Scully. This launched his artistic career in a spectacular way. It made her a star with millions in royalties and an “intellectual sex symbol” to sci-fi fans everywhere.

However, the actress does not hide the fact that she did not receive dazzling offers after the end of the series. She spent a lot of time and energy trying to distance herself from Scully as much as possible. “It wasn’t easy. The people in the movie couldn’t accept the fact that I’m not Scully and that I can do other roles,” she said. The paradox is that great film roles awaited his acting partner David Duchovný.

Apart from the 1998 feature film The X-Files, his probably best-known film role is in The Turning (1992). The Emmy Award winner has also appeared in other films. In Chicago cab (1997), which also starred John Cusack and Julianne Moore, and opposite Sharon Stone, Gena Rowlands and Harry Dean Stanton in the family drama The Mighty (Max & Kevin, 1998). The historical bedroom drama The House of Mirth from 2000 is also worth mentioning.

Other projects in which she appeared in the lead role are The Mighty Celt (2005), The Last King of Scotland (2006), Straightheads (2007), Boogie Woogie (2009), L’Enfant d’en Haut (Child of the mountain or known as Sister, 2012), Mr. Morgan’s Last Love (last love of Mr. Morgan, 2013), Sold (Predaj, 2016) or Crooked House (Hádí bloh, 2017) according to the book by Agatha Christie.

In the United Kingdom, on the stage of the small London theater Donmar Warehouse, the public could see the actress in 2009 in the character of Nora in a production of the classic drama of the same name by Ibsen. She returned to the stage in 2014 in a play by American playwright Tennessee Williams titled A Streetcar Named Desire (known here as Streetcar Named Desire). Critics wrote about the success of the acting diva’s life.

In January 2018, she received a plaque and unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The representative of Agent Scully from the X-Files series thanked her fans with humility.

Gillian Anderson also works as an activist and writer and appears in a number of television projects – the series The Fall, the television adaptation of Hannibal or American Gods. She is an avid art collector and is also involved in humanitarian and charitable organizations.

And despite the fact that he turns 54 today, he looks great. on social networks, she is not afraid to publish photos without makeup that look very young.

Moreover, she recently showed that her sense of humor is also somewhat juvenile. She posed next to artificial cacti which, with their protrusions, reminded her of male genitals. “Penis du jour,” she wrote in the photo, loosely translated as penis for today.

