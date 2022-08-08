Britney Spears REJECTED by her sons: THEY ARE ASHAMED of her… This is how the singer reacts!

As their father – Kevin Federline, 44, revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail, his sons want nothing to do with their famous mother. “The boys decided they didn’t want to see her now. They haven’t seen each other for several months. They themselves decided they didn’t want to go to the wedding,” the former dancer said.

At the same time, he added that his sons love their mother, but the media frenzy surrounding her persona and the way she presents herself on social media does them no good. “I try to explain to them that it’s probably his way of expressing himself. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t affect them. It’s hard for them. I can’t imagine what it’s like. ‘to be a teenager who has to go to high school,’ he added.

Kevin’s statements surprised more than one. And apparently Britney herself, who posted her take on the whole thing on Instagram. “I am saddened that my ex-husband has decided to speak publicly about my relationship with our children. As we all know, raising teenagers is not easy. I’m afraid my Instagram has been mentioned. It all started there. a long time. I gave them everything,” said the famous blonde.

Britney Spears’ sons (side by side) are now teenagers.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married from 2004 to 2007. At this time, the singer also gave birth to their sons. After the artist was deprived of her legal rights, the court placed them in the custody of her father. Britney bought them a house for $10 million and paid child support in the amount of $20,000 a month.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline when they were a couple.

