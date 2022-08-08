DEATH of the beautiful Sandy de Pomáda! Actress Olivia Newton-John has died (†73)

Her husband John Easterling confirmed the sad news Monday on the social network Facebook. Olivia breathed her last at their ranch on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

“Olivia shared her battle with breast cancer and was a beacon of triumph and hope for over 30 years,” the statement read. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, the bereaved public make a donation in his memory to the foundation that bears his name.

VIDEO: Remember the beautiful Olivia Newton-John in the legendary act Pomade.

