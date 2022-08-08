FIRST a mockery, THEN an apology: Rytmus has taken an unprecedented step towards the fans!

The concert in Domaša was in full swing and people enjoyed it as much as possible. During Saturday evening, a number of well-known songs by Slovak artists circulated on the Internet.

Rytmus was interested in a video from the mentioned concert – the one where a certain lady was not having fun at all. She had her arms crossed and an angry expression that didn’t match the amusement around her. And this became the target of ridicule, which the rapper himself spread on his Instagram.

But as they say, after laughter comes tears, or at least regrets. After a flurry of teasing videos that he didn’t hesitate to release to his fans, an unexpected apology came in the form of a message with a heartbreaking message. In it, Rytmus openly admitted its error.

He learned important information and accepted it with great humility. “I learned that it is probably the grandmother or the aunt of a boy who is a fan of ours and who is in a wheelchair,” he began his apologies for the misunderstanding with this sentence, and in return offered them a lifetime invitation to all of his concerts and backstage for FREE. With this act, he behaved like a person who has the heart in the right place and knows how to admit his mistake.

Even his fans have noticed. “Wish everyone had a heart like you and your wife,” the Rytmus fan wrote below the video, who also seemed touched by it. He was also supported by famous Slovak women, such as actress Zuzana Vačková or world star Ivana Beláková.