When the news broke two years ago that Iveta Malachovská’s husband, Martin Malachovský, was suffering from multiple sclerosis, it came as a huge shock, even to the public. At the same time, the musician had been battling the disease for 2 whole years before he hid the disease from the world. But health problems began to appear, and because of them he had to give up his beloved job.

He recently admitted to having movement problems, but according to doctors his condition has stabilized. “I’m still on treatment, I’m under the control of the doctors. They claim it’s stopped, but it won’t get better. I have to admit that this condition handicaps me a bit, but I’m learning to live with it. “, admitted Malachovský three months ago to pluska.sk, saying that he had lost his stability due to the disease.

But to make matters worse, he was now joined by other serious health issues that confined him to a wheelchair. The singer’s wife shared it on the social network Instagram. “When the end of the holidays does not go well. Luckily it was a very bad sprained ankle, but nothing worse happened. Maťo is a fighter,” she wrote and added photos with her husband in a wheelchair. We wish you a speedy recovery !

Malachovský (54) struggles with multiple sclerosis: Other health issues… He ended up in a WHEELCHAIR!