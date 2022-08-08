SECRET WEDDING of the famous singer: The young beauty has become the fourth wife!

Well-known Limp Bizkit vocalist Fred Durst has joined the bandwagon for the fourth time. The whole marriage is shrouded in mystery, as the exact date they said yes to each other is not known.

TMZ magazine was the first to report the news. Arles Durst has become his chosen one. She has already changed her name on her Instagram and also showed a photo with a prominent ring. According to TMZ, a local official confirmed the information.

It is not known when the couple reunited. They appear together in public for only a few months. In May, the group led by Fred performed in Pennsylvania, where everyone was surprised by Arles, who danced with his partner on stage.

In the past, Fred has been paired with, for example, Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson, Britney Spears or Carmen Elektoru. In 1990, he married for the first time. His marriage to Rachel Tergesen only lasted three years.

However, he lived in union with Esther Nazarov for an even shorter period. He married her in 2009 and divorced the same year. The last woman the singer knelt before was Kseniya Beryzina, whom they divorced in 2019.