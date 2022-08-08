The Dance Show Stars Are Shockingly Honest: THEY’ve Gained a Lot of Weight… Their SEX LIFE is in Ruin!

James and Ola Jordan, who appeared on the hit dance show between 2006 and 2015, say they’re just as shocked as fans at how much their appearance has changed. The beautiful blonde took about 20 kg, her husband 10 more.

James admits it was his love of junk food that led them both down the wrong path. “I admit I probably don’t have the best influence on Ola. I love my chips, my chocolate and my junk food,” James said in an interview with The Sun.

Ola openly admits that the new characters also make love times uncomfortable for them. “Sex life is definitely different, if not worse, because we’re very fat and don’t want to move. Our bellies get in the way during sex. It’s not as exciting,” she said. James adds, “Our sex is definitely not better. I can no longer rock her like before. So we realize that we need to change our eating habits to get back into shape. would hold Ola over my head again.”

The couple, who met in 1999 and have two-year-old daughter Ella, say they don’t need public pity. They only gained weight through their own fault. “We know exactly why we got fat – we ate more and moved less. Too bad my intestines just stick out of my pants, it’s like an old beer belly. And that’s annoying because I’m quite hairy and sometimes my belly hair is getting stuck in my belt, which is really weird,” James said. The reason for the overeating is also the fact that the couple were in mourning after the death of James’ father, to which was also added the fact that the dancer quit smoking.

During their active career, they spent 10 hours a day in the gym and did not have much time to eat. They also looked at calories on food labels. With the change in habits and silhouette, their wardrobe had to change willy-nilly. James revealed that he had to get elastic pants because he couldn’t fit in any of them.

The former towelless dancer also wonders if he loves his significant other even now that he doesn’t have an ideal figure. “I’ll be honest, I prefer the smaller Ola, but of course I still love her and I still love her,” he said. Ola added: “We can all say that I look great, but I’m not comfortable with my appearance. I don’t want to accept my size. You have to be honest with yourself. I always thought I was going to be the hot mom, but I’m not, so it’s really sad.”

“People often tell us: it’s going to be fine, it’s like muscle memory.” No it is not. We are still like everyone else. We know that we will never be able to train ten hours a day again, but we know that we basically have to move more and eat less, “added James. The couple are now focused on getting active again. For a best motivation, they tend to look at photos from the show on the dance floor and also a photo that motivated them to change their lifestyle for the better again. Well, fingers crossed that they succeed!