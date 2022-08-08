The Marquis couple shocked: They don’t sleep together in bed… She ended up on the couch!

Milan and Tereza have known each other for a while, but the mentioned project brought them together. Until then, they only knew each other as a coach and his client. Except that the handsome brown-haired man fell in love with his now girlfriend and asked the creators of Svadba to replace him in place of the original man, whom they wanted to attribute to Teresa.

And eventually he came out and TV husbands became real husbands. Markíza also shed some light on how they currently live in their new shared apartment. They gave an interview for their website svadba.markiza.sk, which was also linked to a house tour. Well, when it comes to the bedroom, the lovebirds were really surprised.

They admitted that they did not sleep together in a double bed. “It happens regularly, but it’s not because of an argument. It’s very hot here,” said Milan, who added that his significant other doesn’t even like the window wide open, which he favorite. “Then he goes to the couch. You can sleep relatively well there,” the TV groom added.

Well… After all, it will cool down in a couple of weeks, and then apparently the couple will again “park” in a bed.

