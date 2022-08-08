The Slovak singer six months after giving birth: she is superb in a bikini… Ah!

Dominika Stará became a mother for the first time this year, the day before Valentine’s Day. Six months have passed without a few days since the birth of little Mišek.

The singer has now gone on vacation to Croatia with her boys – husband Michal Jureň and son Miško. “Our first vacation,” she wrote in the first photo she posted to Instagram.

There is no doubt that the first sea voyage with the baby will become a treasured memory for both spouses. However, fans also liked the appearance of the young mother. Dominika has chosen a two-piece swimsuit and it’s clear that six months after the birth of her son, she has no reason to hide her belly. “Domcha, you look beautiful after giving birth!” commented one of the women. And we just agree.

