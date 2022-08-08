The Spice Girls star in a swimsuit: This BODY definitely doesn’t look 50!

Geri Horner is one of those famous faces who are quite active on social media. He can boast of having a decent fanbase and with over a million followers, he willingly shares moments from his private life.

On the occasion of the anniversary, she added a photo in a swimsuit. “Best birthday ever! Thank you for all your kind messages,” Geri captioned the photo. Fans included her with words full of praise and also added heartfelt congratulations.

Her colleagues from the Spice Girls have not forgotten them either. They posted, for example, joint photos and nice congratulations for their profiles. “The times spent with you are some of my favorite memories,” wrote Emma, ​​for example.

