WAR in the Beckham family: Victoria and her stepdaughter CAN’T GET UP!

Victoria and her wife Nicola could not find a name. Page Six magazine has reported on the tense situation in one of the world’s most famous families. He compared the current situation to the Cold War!

Photo gallery (7)

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

Source: Instagram

A source told the story: “Victoria and Nicole can’t stand each other! At the moment, they don’t talk to each other at all. Everything leading up to their marriage was horrible and it put a strain on their relationship.”

“Nicola was fundamentally opposed to Victoria being involved in any way in the preparations for the wedding. She didn’t want her to know anything. All the while, communication between them was at a standstill.” , added the source.

The whole situation had a negative impact on the relationship between Victoria and her son. “They haven’t even spoken in Brooklyn for the past few months. It all happened because Nicola is jealous of Victoria’s fame. It bothers her how much media attention she gets,” the source concluded.

Nicola Peltz Beckham is an American actress and the daughter of the famous New York millionaire Nelson Peltz (80 years old). She and husband Brooklyn were due to reunite in October 2019 and sealed their relationship this year with a wedding in Palm Beach.

